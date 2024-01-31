Expand / Collapse search

Florida city will soon charge residents for paying utility bill online

LEESBURG, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents will soon have to pay a fee for paying utility payments online.

Starting March 1, the City of Leesburg will begin charging a transaction fee for all utility payments made by electronic means.

Those who pay via ACH/eCheck will have to pay $1 convenience fee while those who choose to pay using their credit or debit card will be charged an additional fee of $3.50.

Officials said the city has absorbed the service fees for processing electronic utility payments since August 2015. In fiscal year 2023, that expense was $400,000 and is expected to increase. 

During the 2024 fiscal year budget workshop, city leaders determined the city should no longer pay the fee. 

Leesburg residents can avoid paying a service fee by either using the auto-pay option linked to a checking or savings account, paying in person at City Hall with cash or a paper check or paying with cash at AMSCOT locations.

Anyone with questions can contact the city's customer service department at 352-728-9800.