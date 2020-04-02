Florida city reminds residents to only flush toilet paper, human waste to avoid damaging sewer systems

article

The City of Mount Dora wants to remind its citizens that certain items should not be flushed down the toilet, as it can clog and damage septic and sewer systems in the community.

For some, toilet paper supply at home is low, as shelves are quickly emptied daily during the coronavirus pandemic. However, if you are using items other than toilet paper in the restroom, please do not flush them. This includes flushable wipes. The city said that the only things that should be flushed are human waste and toilet paper. Items like paper towels, disinfectant wipes, diapers, cleaning products, q-tips, and latex gloves pose a significant risk to the city's sanitary collection systems.

“With individuals and families doing their part by staying home, our systems are seeing heavier than normal use,” said Josef Grusauskas, Utilities and Plant Operations Director for the City of Mount Dora. “We need to be mindful of how we’re treating the City’s utility assets.”

The City added that a sewage clog or blockage could result in raw sewage overflows into local lakes. It could also result in you having to leave your home.

