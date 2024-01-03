Florida child, 4, found alone in car while mother was unresponsive inside apartment, police say

Authorities are investigating what led a 4-year-old child to be left alone in a car while the mother was found unresponsive inside an apartment in Holly Hill on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Holly Hill, according to the Holly Hill Police Department. Someone called 911 after they noticed the child alone in the parked car. The windows were down and the child appeared to be in good health, police said.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and checked on the child, who sustained no injuries.

Police made their way around the complex, where they found a front door open to a nearby apartment. Inside was the child's mother unresponsive in a bedroom.

"The mother regained consciousness but was disoriented and unaware of her surroundings," police said, adding that she was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The child was released to a family member.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the Holly Hill Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are both investigating.

No other details, including criminal charges, if any, have been released at this time.