Teen arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old outside Orlando apartments, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Orlando in November 2023, police said.
Trayvon Randell Jackson was arrested on January 3 and charged with second-degree murder and principal in first-degree - armed robbery with a firearm.
On November 18, around 5:25 p.m., Orlando police received calls about gunshots and a white SUV stuck on a parking block near the Metro Place Apartments at 1849 South Kirkman Road.
Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, 16-year-old Randy Smith, with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
No other details about the incident have been released.