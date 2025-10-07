Florida CFO Ingoglia slams Seminole County for raising property taxes, millions in 'wasteful' spending

The Brief Florida CFO Blaise Ignoglia slammed Seminole County for raising property taxes and alleged his team had uncovered millions in "wasteful and excessive spending." Ignoglia said his teams uncovered $48.4M in unnecessary spending. He then alleged that Seminole County should lower property taxes. Gov. DeSantis has pledged his support behind lowering or eliminating property taxes altogether. Seminole County defended its millage increase as "not made light" and a "necessary step to preserve essential public safety services," on top of inflation and cost increases in materials and energy.



Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia criticized the Seminole County Government on Tuesday for raising property taxes and for spending millions of dollars in what he described as "wasteful and excessive spending."

He said his teams had found $48.4 million in "wasteful and excessive" spending – an initiative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized across all parts of government, state and local.

"I said if anyone raised taxes, they would get a knock on their door," Ingoglia said during a Tuesday press conference. "Knock, knock, Seminole County."

Seminole County raises taxes – first time in 16 years

The backstory:

Last month, Seminole County approved an increase in resident property taxes – the first property tax increase in 16 years, officials said. The rate will increase by $0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value.

For someone who owns a $300,000 home, they would likely see a $144 increase in their tax bill. Seminole County leaders said the funding increase would help close a $35 million budget shortfall and preserve services for public safety, libraries, and parks.

The other side:

Ingoglia and his team dispute the numbers, claiming that Seminole County could have reduced property taxes, citing year-over-year projections. He also generally shot down claims from local governments that reductions would hurt essential services, like law enforcement, fire rescue, and paramedics.

For Seminole County specifically, he did not provide specific examples of the alleged overspending, as he and Gov. DeSantis have with DOGE-related audits in Orlando, Orange County, Jacksonville, and other municipalities.

Seminole County responds

What they're saying:

Seminole County released the following statement on Tuesday in response to Ingoglia's press conference and claims:

"Seminole County enjoys a quality of life unmatched in Florida. Our residents benefit from award-winning parks and libraries, exceptional public safety, and well-maintained infrastructure that reflects decades of responsible investment and planning.

While concerns were raised today about local budget growth, it’s important to understand the context behind the numbers. Inflation, rising costs for materials and energy, and the burden of unfunded mandates that force local governments to make up the shortfall. Seminole County alone accounts for more than $30 million annually in such mandates.

The Board’s decision to approve a millage increase for FY 2025–26 was not made lightly. It was a necessary step to preserve essential public safety services that residents rely on every day, including the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, Animal Services, and Emergency-911.

Seminole County remains committed to fiscal discipline, transparency, and delivering exceptional value to our taxpayers. Our focus is, and always will be, protecting the quality of life that makes Seminole County one of the most desirable places to live in Florida."