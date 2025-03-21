Cave diver found dead in Florida's Twin Caves: officials

The Brief A cave diver was found dead in Florida's popular Twin Caves following a report of divers who had gone overdue during a cave exploration. Two other divers were safely recovered. Their conditions are unknown.



A cave diver in Florida was found dead, and two others were rescued following an incident at Twin Caves earlier this week, authorities said.

What happened?

What we know:

On March 18, at 1:15 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding divers who were overdue for cave exploration at Twin Caves.

Crews launched an immediate rescue operation, which involved several agencies, including the Jackson County Fire and Rescue Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife. Two divers were safely rescued; however, the operation also led to the discovery of a third diver, who was found dead, officials said.

"Please keep the families of the divers in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately release the identities of the divers involved, and the circumstances that led to the divers being overdue.

The conditions of the surviving divers are unknown at this time.

What is Twin Caves?

Twin Caves is a popular swimming and diving spot located at the bottom of Merritt Mill Pond in Marianna, Florida.

The spring has two openings: one to the north and one to the south. The northern opening is 18.5 feet deep and is deeper than the southern one.

The best way to visit Twin Caves is by boat.

