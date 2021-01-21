Expand / Collapse search

Florida Capitol reopens following bomb threat

By FOX 35 News Staff
Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says the Florida Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. on Thursday due to a bomb threat.

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says the Florida Capitol was closed to employees until 9 a.m. on Thursday due to a bomb threat. The Capitol has since reopened.

"A bomb threat was made regarding the Florida Capitol overnight. Florida’s Capitol Complex has been swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K-9’s," FDLE said.

 No explosive devices were found and nothing suspicious identified, police said.

Tallahassee police were notified of a bomb threat before 3 a.m. Capitol Police began sweeping the Capitol and Capitol Complex. 

The FDLE is reminding residents that "If You See Something, Say Something" and report suspicious activity by calling 1-800-FLA-SAFE.

