Florida-bound pilot forced to perform 'go-around' to dodge another plane on airport runway, FAA says

The pilot of a Florida-bound plane was forced to "perform a go-around" at the airport to avoid another plane on the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Frontier Airlines Flight 3796 performed the maneuver at noon on Tuesday at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), the FAA said in a statement to FOX 35. Officials said another aircraft was departing from the same runway.

The FAA said a go-around is a "safe" and "routine" procedure that happens at the discretion of a pilot or air traffic controller.

"To an airline passenger, the event may seem like an emergency maneuver. However, the controller and pilot are working together to prevent an unsafe condition from occurring," the FAA said.

According to flight records from FlightAware, Frontier Airlines Flight 3796 took off from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 9:53 a.m. and landed at RSW at 12:43 p.m.

