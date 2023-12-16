Florida boater rescued by Coast Guard after boat almost capsizes as coastal weather conditions deteriorate

Watch FOX 35 Live

A man who found himself stranded at sea as dangerous weather conditions continue to move into Florida was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday night.

Five to six-foot tides and 22 mph winds threatened the man who was trapped on his sailing vessel on water near Ponce Inlet - a town located south of Daytona Beach.

The boater contacted the Coast Guard around 9:43 p.m. stating that his vessel was aground, taking in water, and in danger of capsizing in the Halifax River.

A photo shows the man standing on the edge of the boat as Coast Guard personnel arrive to rescue him.

The boat crew arrived, rescuing the man who had no reported injuries.

Another photo shows the man's boat that appears to have been destroyed.

People are being asked to stay out of the water and off the beach as the forecast for coastal flooding remains high through the weekend.