Florida bill would bring cursive writing back to schools

The Brief A new bill in the Florida House of Representatives would mandate teaching cursive. Students in grades 2–5 would learn cursive. If the bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2026.



A new bill in the Florida House of Representatives (HB 127) proposes teaching cursive to students in grades 2–5.

Students would have to be proficient in writing and reading cursive. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in July 2026.

What they're saying:

Fourth-grader Addisen Jones says she enjoys learning cursive. She can sign her name and even a few other names.



"I don’t know everything, like how to write in a sentence in it," said Addisen. "I know names good enough."



Addisen’s little brother, Leeland Jones, is in second grade and while he doesn’t know cursive yet, he says he’s excited about the challenge.

"Yeah, I want to learn it," said Leeland. "I think it would be fun and really neat to learn."



Another second-grader, Riley Willoughby, says she only knows a little cursive.



"I can write my name in cursive," said Riley.

"It’s more like whenever anybody writes in cursive it’s in letters and stuff like that."



Riley’s mother, Kiara Lewis, says she thinks cursive should be taught in schools.



"I definitely think it’s something good for them to learn," said Lewis. "It will help develop motor skills because I saw a TikTok the other day saying that motor skills in the youth have declined."

