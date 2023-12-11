Florida bill could excuse some women from jury duty

A Florida bill is considering allowing some women to have excusal from jury service.

On Dec. 6, the House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 18-0 to approve HB 461, a bill filed by Rep. Caroline Amesty (R), which would allow women who have given birth less than six months before being summoned for jury duty to be excused.

Under current Florida law, only the following people must be excused from jury service upon request:

An expectant mother and parent who is not employed full time and has custody of a child under 6 years of age

A person 70 years of age or older

A person who is responsible for the care of a person who, because of mental illness, intellectual disability, senility, or other physical or mental incapacity, is incapable of caring for himself or herself

A full-time student between 18 and 21 years of age, who is attending high school or any state university, private postsecondary educational institution, Florida College System Institution, or career center

A full-time federal, state, or local law enforcement officer, unless such person chooses to serve

Those who work professionally as attorneys or physicians, can also be excused from jury service, along with a person who shows hardship or has a mental illness or disability.

Right now, the only people who are disqualified from serving on a jury are convicted felons, a person under prosecution for any crime, a person interested in the issue being tried and – in a capital case – a person who holds beliefs that would preclude them from finding a defendant guilty of an offense punishable by death.

The governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet officer, clerk of court or a judge would also be disqualified from jury duty.

The bill will have to go before the Judiciary Committee before reaching the House floor.

If the bill were to become Florida law, it would go in effect starting July 1, 2024.