Florida beachgoers warned of dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Ernesto

Many Floridians are expected to head to the beach with a pleasant weekend ahead, but officials are urging caution in the water. Hurricane Ernesto generated large waves and increased rip current risks along Florida’s coastline.

A red flag flew high at Daytona Beach on Friday as a warning to beachgoers. Ezra, Tilly, and Iris's parents ensured their children stayed close to shore and near a lifeguard for safety.

"My mum and dad kept telling me we kept drifting away, and they were like, ‘Come here! Come here!’ It wasn’t actually us — the waves were pulling us in," said Ezra.

Waves reached 5 to 9 feet on Friday, and 3 to 6-foot waves are expected on Saturday. The high rip current risk is expected to persist throughout the weekend. In response, Volusia County Beach Safety has called in extra staff.

"Whenever we get these storm systems, they punch holes in the sandbar, which causes hazardous rip current conditions," said Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs. "We are expecting those conditions to last throughout the weekend."

As Hurricane Ernesto nears Florida’s coast, beachgoers are advised to prioritize safety. Beach Safety officials encourage people to ask lifeguards for advice on how to stay safe in the water. On Friday, they urged visitors to stick to knee-to-waist-deep water, where their feet remain in contact with the sand.

For real-time updates on lifeguard locations, beachgoers can download the "Volusia Beaches" app on their phones.