Florida beach ranked among the best in the world, according to Tripadvisor

You can visit one of the best beaches in the world without ever leaving the Sunshine State.

Tripadvisor unveiled this week its annual list that ranks the best beaches in the country and the world, and two Florida beaches made the cut.

The list is compiled using analysis of Tripadvisor reviews over the past year.

"It's hard for me to play it cool when it comes to beaches, where my all-time-favorite memories have been made. And I'm not alone: last year, Tripadvisor got millions of reviews for beaches—it's clear that our community absolutely loves them. But as our Travelers' Choice lists reveal, there's no one-size-fits-all 'beach day': Our top 25 winners alone encompass 18 countries across five continents," Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said in a news release. "The top three beaches are all in Europe, ousting the perennially popular Caribbean from those spots—a sign that some travelers are eager to swap typical resort vacations for the coastlines of Portugal, Italy, and beyond."

The No. 1 beach in the world is Praia da Falésia in Portugal, and the top beach in the U.S. is Ka'anapali Beach in Hawaii.

Florida's Siesta Beach was ranked No. 9 in the world and No. 2 in the U.S. Hollywood Beach in South Florida was also ranked the fourth-best beach in the U.S.

According to Tripadvisor, both beaches are good for families who want to soak up the sun and sunbathe. The best time to visit Siesta Beach is in the fall, where you can snag lower hotel prices. It's best to visit Hollywood Beach between December and April.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the world:

Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy La Concha Beach – San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. Grace Bay Beach – Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Anse Lazio – Praslin Island, Seychelles Manly Beach – Sydney, Australia Eagle Beach – Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida, U.S. Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba

And here are the top 10 beaches in the U.S.:

Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon Santa Monica State Beach – Santa Monica, California Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Coligny Beach – Hilton Head, South Carolina Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, Maryland

