Florida authorities searching for missing 11-year-old boy, could be in Central Florida

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for 11-year-old Keavon Washington.

They said that Keavon was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville.

They added that he has a close-cropped haircut, is about four-feet, ten-inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

He could be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville area, the FDLE said.

