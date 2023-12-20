Florida deputies warn public after resident falls victim to $10,000 scam

A Florida resident was scammed out of $10,000, triggering an important warning from deputies about banking scams going around.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Keys is urging everyone to be mindful of online banking scams being reported during the holidays. Scammers are trying to defraud residents by using online banking platforms like CashApp, Venmo, Zelle or PayPal, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

"Often the criminals will ask victims to utilize these platforms in order to purchase gift cards — a sure sign you are being scammed!" deputies said.

Deputies added that a Monroe County resident was scammed out of $10,000, and detectives are investigating the case.

"Everyone should be careful about any emails or phone calls from strangers involving money," deputies said. "If someone calls you asking for money, purporting to be from your bank, credit card company, the government, a charitable organization, or anyone else, take the time to check it out carefully before giving anyone money or any personal information."