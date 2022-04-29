Florida Amber Alert: Authorities looking for missing 8-year-old Ja'Rell Lewis in Jacksonville

article

Florida authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for eight-year-old Ja'rell Lewis, who is missing from Jacksonville, Florida.

Ja'rell Lewis was last seen Friday in the area of the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the AMBER Alert. Authorities said the boy may be traveling with Terrell Lewis, 37, in a 2006 black Suzuki with Florida license plate, 72BEYB.

Ja'Rell is described as being four feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Terrell is described as being five feet, nine inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, and having brown eyes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is looking for both of them to "ascertain their safety" after three people were found dead earlier Friday in Jacksonville, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded early Friday to a "shooting incident" in the 2600 block of University Blvd. North and found three adults dead.

No other details were immediately released.

Advertisement

"If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately," the notice reads.