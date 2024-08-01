Florida on alert for tropical downpours as models shift disturbance to Gulf of Mexico

The philosophy of the models of where the tropical wave would track featured a days-long consensus that it would most likely track into the Atlantic, but as of Thursday, models have shifted to the Gulf of Mexico, in general agreement.

While the forecast intensity is still uncertain, we may see a tropical depression, tropical storm or potentially a hurricane.

The hurricane potential would most likely impact the northern Gulf Coast but not Florida.

Regardless, this track places Florida on the dirty side of the system, which translates into numerous tropical downpours heading our way from late weekend into early next week.

Some areas could get significant flooding rains with over a foot of accumulation, though it's too soon to say exactly where, because its track and strength will determine everything.