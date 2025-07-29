Florida sheriff: 4 undocumented immigrants arrested, $750,000 in damages after semi-truck computer thefts

The Brief Four men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after an organized crime spree in Florida. The crimes involved the theft of semi-truck critical computer systems. The crimes resulted in more than $750,000 in theft and damage, impacting 93 truck owners. All four men are undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds.



Four undocumented immigrants have been arrested in a Florida "intense, organized crime spree" involving the theft of critical semi-truck computer systems, according to officials. The crimes allegedly impacted 93 truck owners and led to more than $750,000 in theft and damages.

‘Intense, organized crime spree’

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Tampa to announce the results of the operation.

The leaders said they have arrested four men accused of breaking into and damaging the engine compartments of semi-trucks to steal electronic control modules (ECMs). The four men then allegedly took the parts and sold them to a broker in Texas who wiped them clean and helped to resell them.

ECMs act like the "brain" of the truck, controlling and monitoring various electronic and electrical systems within the vehicle. They are responsible for optimizing engine performance, managing fuel injection, ignition timing and emissions control. ECMs can range in price from $3,000-10,0000.

Chronister said the crimes took place in two counties in Texas, as well as multiple counties across Florida, including Lee, Duval, Polk and Hillsborough. He said the crimes resulted in more than $750,000 in theft and damage, impacting 93 truck owners.

The four men arrested are facing multiple charges related to the theft of critical semi-truck computer systems. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

‘Leave our citizens alone’

What they're saying:

Chronister emphasized the help of Uthmeier's office in securing the arrests. He said the AG helped to secure 25 search warrants and subpoenas. The sheriff also pointed out that in addition to the damage and theft, the crimes have put people out of work, impacting families.

"I shudder to think about the value lost and the impact on families," Chronister said. "Job well done. Leave our citizens alone."

The attorney general emphasized the dangers of an open-border policy.

"People want safety and a safe place to raise their family," Uthmeier said. "We strive to make Florida that safe place."

What's next:

Chronister said he expects additional individuals will be charged in the near future for their involvement in the crime spree.

The four men are currently awaiting trial.

The four men arrested are undocumented Cuban nationals with criminal histories. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Who are those arrested?

Dig deeper:

Chronister said the four men arrested are undocumented Cuban nationals with criminal histories living in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. He said three of the four men currently have immigration holds. Here's a closer look at their charges:

Geosvany Figueredo-Gonzalez, 27

Conspiracy to engage in racketeering

Grand theft third degree

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Criminal mischief of $1,000 or more

Orlando Martinez-Dorta, 28

Conspiracy to engage in racketeering

Grand theft third degree

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Criminal mischief of $1,000 or more

Brian Sanchez-Perez, 27

Conspiracy to engage in racketeering

Grand theft third degree

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Criminal mischief of $1,000 or more

Liovel Urra-Penate, 28

Conspiracy to engage in racketeering

The four men face up to 832 years in prison and deportation.