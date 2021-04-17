Florida adds 6,341 new coronavirus cases, 74 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,341 new cases of coronavirus, along with 74 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,162,067, along with 34,404 Florida resident deaths and 670 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 5,012,332 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, this week the state paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, looking at reports of whether the vaccine causes blood clots or other symptoms.

