article

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,663 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with an additional 41 deaths.

The statewide total of cases since the pandemic began is now 889,864.

The number of Florida resident deaths is 17,559. The department also reports 216 non-Florida resident deaths.

On Sunday, the health department reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES