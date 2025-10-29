Floodwaters still swamp Brevard County neighborhoods days after historic storm

The Brief Three days after historic flooding, parts of Brevard County remain underwater, leaving some residents stranded. Homes on Bunker Hill Court are still surrounded by two feet of standing water as crews work to drain streets. Neighbors are helping each other with supplies while officials race to reach dozens of flooded areas.



Nearly three days after historic flooding hit parts of Central Florida, some Brevard County neighborhoods remain underwater.

In fact, some residents are still unable to leave their homes.

What we know:

Three days after severe flooding swept through parts of Central Florida, residents in some Brevard County neighborhoods are still surrounded by standing water.

On Bunker Hill Court, floodwaters remain about two feet deep, with clear waterlines visible on mailboxes showing how slowly the water is receding. Some homes took in up to five inches of water, and only those with high-clearance vehicles can get in or out.

County crews are still working to pump out flooded streets but say they have not yet reached Bunker Hill Court, which is one of dozens of areas awaiting attention since the storm hit Sunday night.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long it will take to drain the remaining floodwater. Damage assessments are still underway.

The backstory:

The flooding followed historic rainfall earlier this week that inundated parts of Central Florida, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding low-lying neighborhoods.

Bunker Hill Court, like many residential streets in the area, was not designed to handle such large volumes of water, leading to significant property damage and temporary isolation for some residents.

What they're saying:

The lingering floodwaters have disrupted daily life, trapping residents inside their homes and cutting off access to medical appointments and work.

"They’re stuck. They can’t get out," said Dave McCourt, who lives on Bunker Hill Court. "We have a lady across the street who has a medical procedure tomorrow. She can’t get out. The guy next door can’t even get in to see what his damage is like."