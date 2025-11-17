Flights resume as FAA lifts emergency order after government shutdown

The Brief Flight restrictions tied to the federal government shutdown have been lifted, allowing airlines to begin restoring normal schedules. Orlando International Airport saw more than 100 delays as operations ramped back up, and officials warned disruptions may continue. The FAA cut nationwide flights by about 6% during the 43-day shutdown.



Flight restrictions tied to the federal government shutdown have been lifted, allowing airlines to begin returning to normal schedules, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

By the numbers:

Orlando International Airport was among 40 airports affected by the FAA’s emergency order.

While only one flight was canceled on Monday, more than 100 delays were reported as operations slowly ramped back up.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

During the 43-day shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reduced nationwide flights by about 6%, citing safety and staffing shortages. The cuts resulted in tens of thousands of delays.

What they're saying:

Airport officials cautioned that travelers may continue to see disruptions as carriers work to restore full service.

"We encourage all passengers to continue monitoring updates directly with the airline, as it may take some time for carriers to fully resume regular services in the coming weeks," the airport said in a statement.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Transportation officials said they are optimistic that operations will recover ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period, with a record 81 million Americans expected to fly next week.