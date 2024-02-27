Fleeing felon on the loose in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a fleeing felon on the loose in the area on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said to avoid the following areas:
- 5th Street and Derbyshire
- Vera/Edwards and Madison Avenue
Police have also advised school pick-up and drop-off, Volusia County Emergency Medical Services and Votran to use alternate routes.
No other details were released at this time.
This is a developing story.