Expand / Collapse search

Fleeing felon on the loose in Daytona Beach, police say

By Dani Medina
Published 
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for a fleeing felon on the loose in the area on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said to avoid the following areas:

  • 5th Street and Derbyshire
  • Vera/Edwards and Madison Avenue

Police have also advised school pick-up and drop-off, Volusia County Emergency Medical Services and Votran to use alternate routes. 

No other details were released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 