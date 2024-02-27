Fleeing felon on the loose in Daytona Beach, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Daytona Beach police are searching for a fleeing felon on the loose in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said to avoid the following areas:

5th Street and Derbyshire

Vera/Edwards and Madison Avenue

Police have also advised school pick-up and drop-off, Volusia County Emergency Medical Services and Votran to use alternate routes.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.