Flash flooding in North Texas leaves some drivers stranded

While most North Texans were asleep, many places got very heavy rain – in some cases more than 8 inches in a few hours.

Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit especially hard. Fort Worth and Ellis County also saw some flash flooding.

FOX Weather crew rescues stranded drive in Downtown Dallas

The water has since receded some but is still dangerous in other places like near Interstate 35 and Hi Line Road.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray drove up to that area just as a FOX Weather crew rescued a woman who had driven into high water.

"As soon as we pulled up, we saw her slowly sinking into the water. She couldn’t get out, couldn’t stop the vehicle. She lost control. She said she did not see how deep it was and didn’t realize that she was pulling into such deep water. She couldn’t see because it was dark and there were no barricades," Shannon said.

That’s when FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray ran out to the car, pulled the woman out of the window and carried her to safety.

"Right then I started panicking. I just wanted to get out of my car," Stephanie Carroll said. "I wanted to tell him thank you. He's awesome, a blessing from God, actually."

MORE: Dallas flooding rescue: Driver speaks after her rescue

Another car is completely submerged in water at the intersection, which is only blocked off by a few orange cones.

"We saw several vehicles still attempting to drive through this high water. Especially when it was dark, it’s hard to see how deep it was. You don’t realize what’s under the water. You don’t know there’s a vehicle there," Shannon said. "Hopefully now that the sun is coming up and we’re getting some daylight here people will realize how deep it is, how dangerous it is."

East Dallas commuters caught in flash flood

A lot of people on their way to work early Monday morning got caught in heavy rain.

Flooding brought traffic to a standstill on Malcolm X Boulevard near Interstate 30, east of Downtown. Several cars and trucks ended up stuck in the water. Drivers had to get out and wait for help on the side of the road.

Jared Williford’s car ended up submerged in high water.

"I kinda felt something was off when all the water was rushing to the side. When I saw the traffic was stopped up here, I ended up in the far-left lane at the front and that’s when I got kinda swept away by the water," he said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Drivers had to get out of their cars and wait for help because of flooding near I-30 and Malcolm X Boulevard in Dallas.

Williford was driving to work at the airport around 2 a.m. but ended up swimming out of his car. He said he’s thankful to be alive but not looking forward to calling his insurance company.

With the rain still coming down, law enforcement officials are urging people to slow down, plan for a longer drive or work from home if possible.

Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth

Flooding made driving nearly impossible for many people in Fort Worth late Sunday night, especially near the intersection of Bledsoe and Norwood streets just north of the Farrington Field Stadium.

Flood water reached really high levels after midnight. It was up to car windows and higher.

Daniella Gonzales ended up trapped in a car she was a passenger in. She said the quick-rising water meant the vehicle wouldn’t move.

"It locked, the car shut down. It set itself on park. We tried to get it out. We tried to push it out," Daniela Gonzalez said. "All the water came rushing in, so we had to kind of swim out the car, grabbed our belongings. All our shoes are gone."

Ganzalez said it all happened within about 10 minutes. Several cars got stuck.

The car she was in had to be pushed off the street because it no longer runs.

Fort Worth police said between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, it responded to 53 calls related to water emergencies. There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dallas County

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said things were pretty scary between 2 and 4 a.m. Things have gotten a little bit better since then, but there is still rain in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for Dallas County through 1 p.m. Additional warnings are in effect for Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, Kaufman, Van Zandt and Rains counties.

And the back edge of the system could still drop several inches of rain across North Texas throughout the morning. The heavy rain will shift south in the afternoon, and then it will be patchier.

The high temperature may not even reach 80 degrees for the day.

MORE: Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tarrant County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Tarrant County on Monday morning, including Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills.

The warning will stay in effect until 11:15 a.m..

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Radar & Forecast

DFW Airport, Love Field cancelations

Both DFW Airport and Love Field are dealing with cancellations and delays.

As of noon, DFW has about 655 delays with 151 cancelations. At Love Field, there have been 58 delays with 72 flights canceled.