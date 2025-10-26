Lake County flash flooding: Road closures, rainfall totals, live updates

Update: Our live blog is no longer being updated. FOX 35's Good Day Orlando begins at 4AM, where live weather coverage will resume. Watch live on the FOX Local app or by clicking here.

Flash flood weather alerts have been issued for several counties in Central Florida – especially in parts of Brevard and Lake counties – after several inches of rain fell in a short period of time on Sunday, causing serious flooding in areas.

A flash flood emergency – a rare weather alert – was issued for portions of Lake County on Sunday night. FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar estimated that between 5" and 15" of rain had fallen in some sports.

According to estimates from FOX 35 Storm Tracking Radar, more than 13 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Lake County, including Mount Dora, Eustis, and Tavares.

Here are live updates.

Mount Dora updates

Lake County Road Closures

Several roads in Lake County are closed due to flooding, officials said.

- Limit Avenue at Donnelly Street (Mount Dora)

- Waycross Avenue at Abrams Road (Eustis)

- Abrams Road at Orange Avenue (Eustis)

- East Crooked Lake Drive at Country Club Boulevard (Mount Dora)

- U.S. 441 at Wolf Branch Road (Mount Dora)

- Wolf Branch Road from Britt Road to Round Lake Road (Mount Dora)

Photos: Roads washed away in Mount Dora

Portions of Donnelly Street and Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora were washed away due to heavy rains and flooding on Sunday. Both roads are closed, the city said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: City of Mount Dora

Lake, Orange, Seminole counties under flood advisory

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Lake, Orange, and Seminole counties until 1:15 a.m.

2 sinkholes reported in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said two sinkholes have formed near East Crooked Lake Drive, near Country Club Drive in Eustis. Those roadways are closed.

School update: Eustis Elementary, Eustis Heights, Eustis Middle, Eustis High School

Lake County Schools said it is "aware of the flooding that has impacted the City of Eustis," but that it does not know how the flooding will impact Eustis schools.

"District teams will be in the area first thing in the morning to check. We will update parents again at that time."

Titusville Fire Department

The Titusville Fire Department said it has received several reports of people seeing water in their homes or cars being stranded by floodwaters.

"Please understand that calls are being triaged so that we handle life-threatening emergencies first."

Fire Department: "Please stay off the roads!"

The Titusville Fire Department asked people to stay off the roadways due to the flash flooding from Sunday's heavy rainfall and showers.

Rainfall totals: 8"-15" of rain has fallen in Lake County

Between 8" and 15" have fallen across Lake County, including Eustis, Mount Dora, and Sorrento

Mount Dora Boil Water Notice

A precautionary water boil notice has been issued for Mount Dora after both of its water treatment plants saw a decrease in pressure, likely related to the flooding concerns, the City of Mount Dora said in a Facebook post.

Eustis Road Closures

Roadways are closed in Eustis due to flash flooding due to Sunday's showers and heavy rain.