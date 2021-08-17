Flagler health official shares experience with antibody treatment after breakthrough case

A treatment using monoclonal antibodies has been top of mind as Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new site to open in Orlando.

Flagler County Health Department Administrator Bob Snyder said the therapy helped him recover quickly after he became a breakthrough case earlier this summer.

"Within 24 hours, I was 50% improved. Within 72 hours, I was symptom-free and felt great," he said.

He tells FOX 35 he came down with symptoms on a Saturday and got the 30-minute infusion the following Monday. He says he qualified for the treatment because of his age.

Though the treatment has made headlines a lot recently, AdventHealth said it has provided the treatment more than 3,600 times in Central Florida since December of 2020.

AdventHealth said the therapy can reduce the severity of illness, keeping people out of the hospital and ICU.

"The idea of monoclonal antibodies is we block that protein. We, in fact, stop the virus from attaching to your cells. Therefore, they can’t reproduce and you keep the load very low," said Dr. Michael Cacciatore, chief medical officer for AdventHealth.

So, how do you qualify?



Most importantly, patients can’t be hospitalized and Dr. Cacciatore says results have been most promising within the first 10 days of symptoms.

Some factors that will make you eligible include being over 65, pregnant, overweight and many other medical conditions.