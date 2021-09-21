Florida sheriff's office gets high-tech first aid kits: What they do

article

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office now has 15 mobile response kits, which are what Sheriff Rick Staly describes as high-tech first aid kits.

Sheriff Staly said the kits have been given to deputies who patrol the west side of the county, along with the SWAT and Emergency Response Team.

He said he strategically placed them on the west side because response times can be slower on that side and this will allow deputies to step into the role of first responders.

"Because it’s so big and the population is so much smaller, response times are obviously slower, unless you happen to be near a fire station when you need the medical help," he said.

The kit goes beyond simple first aid and has a touch-screen computer that walks deputies through how to handle emergency situations such as severe bleeding and broken bones.

Sheriff Staly said it will make a big difference especially in rural areas.

"West side has a lot of ranching, farmers, rural areas and more serious things can occur and often the deputies will be there first," he said.

The Sheriff’s Office purchased 15 of them with each costing $2,100.

"In my opinion, if we save one life, that just did the whole cost," said Sheriff Staly.

