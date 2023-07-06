Flagler County to reduce glare from new pedestrian bridge after complaints from drivers

Some drivers in Flagler County say a new bridge is blinding them, and they worry it could lead to a crash. Now, the county is working to remedy it as soon as possible.

"As we were heading this way, it was just blinding. It was just a glare," Debby, a visitor from Indiana, said.

Other drivers have shared similar experiences on social media over the past few weeks after approaching the new pedestrian bridge over State Road 100 near the coast.

At certain times of the day, the sun reflects so brightly off its stainless-steel frame, it creates what some say is a blinding glare.

"In [the] afternoon hours, the reflection from the bridge is actually pretty bad," Peter, a Flagler Beach resident, said.

Flagler County man gives his side of story after pointing gun at neighbors over fireworks

The bridge is part of a $12 million project funded by a Florida Department of Transportation grant. The bridge connects the county’s trail system and adds nearly two miles of trails.

The A-frame safety enclosure models the iconic Flagler Beach Pier.

"We thought it will be kind of a nice and unique design for this bridge," county engineer Faith Alkhatib said.

She is aware of the concerns shared by some drivers. The bridge, she says, is supposed to naturally oxidize over time, reducing the glare, but the county now plans to expedite that process.

3 people taken to hospital in 'severe' Flagler County car crash, fire department says

"We heard them. We do understand their concerns. It's really very important to us to do the right thing, and safety is number one for Flagler County," Alkhatib said. "We don't want to have the chances for anybody to get hurt."

Crews soon plan to spray the stainless steel with a patina finish to give it more of a rustic look and eliminate some of the shininess. The spray will be applied within the next 4-6 weeks.