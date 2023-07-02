3 people taken to hospital in 'severe' Brevard County car crash, fire department says
PALM COAST, Fla. - Three people were injured in a car crash that happened in Palm Coast Sunday afternoon, fire crews said.
The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. on Belle Terre Parkway and Whiteview Parkway. Three cars were involved with one person becoming trapped inside of those cars.
There were a total of six people who were involved in the crash. Three people refused hospitalization, two people were transported locally, and one person was airlifted as a trauma alert.
No other details regarding the crash have been released yet.