3 people taken to hospital in 'severe' Brevard County car crash, fire department says

Three people were injured in a car crash that happened in Palm Coast Sunday afternoon, fire crews said.

The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. on Belle Terre Parkway and Whiteview Parkway. Three cars were involved with one person becoming trapped inside of those cars.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Palm Coast Fire Rescue

There were a total of six people who were involved in the crash. Three people refused hospitalization, two people were transported locally, and one person was airlifted as a trauma alert.

No other details regarding the crash have been released yet.