Flagler County man gives his side of story after pointing gun at neighbors over fireworks

A man accused of pointing a gun at neighbors for setting off fireworks in front of his home on July 4th, has been released on bond.

Bodycam footage shows the moments deputies questioned 70-year-old Christopher Lemke outside his home.

"You brought a gun outside for a fireworks complaint, are you kidding me?" said one of the responding deputies. Toward the end of the video, one of the deputies said the witness's accounts gave him enough evidence to arrest.

Lemke and his wife explained the fireworks were too loud and close to the residence.

According to witnesses, Lemke had a problem with how loud the fireworks were as well as how close they were being shot to his home. He allegedly approached a group of people who were outside his home, with a gun in hand. He claimed it was for his protection, though deputies on the scene appeared to disagree with his choice not to return to his home.

Young Florida boy mauled to death by family dog, police say

"You [went] outside with a gun in your hand antagonizing them instead of calling 9-1-1," a deputy said. "That’s where we begin to face the criminal issue."

Lemke was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill. FOX 35 News reached out to Lemke for comment. He declined to do an interview but did offer up additional context. He said he felt there was an imminent danger, he was concerned about the well-being of his family and his property.

According to Lemke, the sound of the fireworks were so loud they could feel the impact of the explosions in their house. The noise and feeling caused his wife and pets to panic. He sent a video of his grass with apparent burn marks, presumably from the fireworks.

Man dies after being shot by girlfriend in Melbourne, police say

Neighbors in the area were unaware the incident happened, but several people saw the police response.

Tyler Putman’s home is just across the street from Lemke’s. He was surprised after learning of the disturbance.

"I don't know why someone would pull a gun. It’s July 4th. People shoot off fireworks. There's no point in pointing a gun," he said. "I was like, ‘this is kind of idiotic.’" He added he would be apprehensive about setting off fireworks in the future.

Lemke posted the $5,000 bond.



