Flagler County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in naming new K-9 officer

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is continuing a popular tradition with the arrival of its newest K-9 — and they’re asking the community to help choose his name.

Help name this future K-9 hero!

What you can do:

Deputy Towns, the dog’s handler, is looking for the perfect name for his new four-legged partner. In a post on X, shared Monday, the Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to submit their suggestions by commenting directly on the announcement.

"We’re excited to announce the newest FCSO K-9, and that means the return of our favorite tradition!" the post read. "Drop a comment with what you think this good boy’s name should be and he just might pick it!"

The department has a long history of engaging the public in naming its K-9s, fostering a sense of community connection with local law enforcement.

The winning name for the 1-year-old working pup will be selected sometime next week!

