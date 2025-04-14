Flagler County Popeyes employee arrested in drive-thru credit card fraud case
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Popeyes employee in Palm Coast was arrested Thursday after authorities say she used a customer’s credit card to make an unauthorized transaction benefiting a state prison inmate.
What we know:
Chaniqua Richberg, 48, of Palm Coast, was taken into custody by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office General Assignment Unit and Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) team.
Investigators say Richberg double-tapped a customer’s credit card on March 20 while working the drive-thru, once for the order and again to a cell phone. The customer later discovered a fraudulent $311.90 charge.
Detectives traced the unauthorized payment to a commissary transaction for an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution, West Unit, in Sneads.
What they're saying:
"This woman thought she could get away with stealing from a customer and giving money to a state prison inmate," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Now Richberg gets to join her friend in jail."
Richberg was charged with fraudulent use of personal ID information, fraudulent use of a credit card over $100, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $7,500 bond.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and was shared with FOX 35 News.