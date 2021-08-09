Flagler County offers 'Test to Return' program to speed up quarantine

article

The Flagler County Health Department is giving students the option to "test out" of the seven-day quarantine period.

Friday, the state announced a new emergency order that students, teachers and staff who were identified as close contacts of positive cases must quarantine at least four days after exposure.

Through the health department's new program, students can get a rapid test at one of the health department’s sites on the fourth day.

If they are negative and have no symptoms, they can return to school the next day. The student will then be asked to return on the sixth day for another test. If negative, they are cleared.

The program shortens the quarantine by a few days, a move dad Larry Olsen says brings relief.

"Kids don’t want to be cooped up all the time, and to be cooped up and then see everyone else running around, mentally, it’s not good for them," he said.

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt applauded the program saying, in part: "We know from last year how disruptive a lengthy quarantine can be. Flagler Schools hopes this will keep that disruption to a minimum."

Below is information regarding vaccination sites from the health department:

"In anticipation of higher demand as the school year begins, the health department offers two testing locations: 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor and 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. Both locations are open weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM. People with COVID-19 symptoms should use the drive-through operation at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd and need to schedule an appointment by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0."

CLICK HERE for the complete emergency order.