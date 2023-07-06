Young Florida boy mauled to death by family dog, police say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A 6-year-old Florida boy has died after being attacked by the family dog, according to police.
On Tuesday morning, officers were called to a home on Badger Lane in North Port, where the child and dog lived, after the dog – described as a 3-year-old pit bull mix – bit the child.
The child was immediately flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with "extensive traumatic injuries," the North Police Department said in a news release. Once he was stabilized, he was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for serious chest injuries, but ultimately he passed away, police said.
The dog was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services, where it remains. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog's behavior.
At this time, no charges have been filed, and the case remains active and ongoing.