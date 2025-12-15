Flagler County deputies to use new translation technology in the field

The Brief Flagler deputies are adding real-time translation technology to body cameras. The Axon Assistant can translate more than 50 languages during calls. The tool is funded for five years through a state grant.



Flagler County sheriff’s deputies are adding new technology to help improve communication with residents who do not speak English.

The sheriff’s office is equipping deputies with Axon Assistant, a tool integrated into body-worn cameras that can translate conversations in real time into more than 50 languages.

Big picture view:

Axon has introduced Axon Assistant, an artificial intelligence tool designed to enhance officer awareness and efficiency by integrating directly into the company’s Axon Body 4 body-worn camera.

Officials said the technology will allow deputies to communicate more effectively during calls for service without relying on phone-based translation services or other officers.

Sheriff’s officials said the tool is especially useful in a diverse community where deputies frequently encounter language barriers. The cost of the software will be covered for five years through a state grant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dig deeper:

The system allows officers to ask questions verbally in the field and receive real-time responses through the camera, including general reference information, department policy guidance and live language translation.

Axon said the goal is to provide critical information without requiring officers to look away from unfolding situations.

Axon Assistant can translate speech into more than 50 languages during traffic stops, calls for service and other interactions. When translation is activated, the body camera records audio and video, which are uploaded to Axon Evidence and can be automatically transcribed.

Axon said certified human translators can review transcripts for accuracy, helping ensure transparency and maintain a secure chain of custody.