Flagler County sheriff shares 'major' update about 18-month-old girl shot, killed in September: WATCH

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon to share a "major update" about the shooting death of an 18-month-old girl in September.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza will also be in attendance at the press conference.

On Sept. 3, an 18-month-old girl was shot and killed in a possible accidental shooting at a home in Palm Coast, deputies said. The child didn't touch the gun and was an "innocent victim," Staly said at the time.

One person was taken into custody from the house – 21-year-old CJ Nelson Jr. Flagler County deputies did not directly confirm if the gun used in the shooting belonged to Nelson, but he was not allowed to have a gun, so he was taken into custody for breaking that rule.

FOX 35 News reported back in September that Nelson was the primary person of interest in the shooting, but all eight people in the house were being investigated.

