Shakeria Rucker: $5,000 reward being offered for info in missing Florida woman's case

A reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of Winter Springs woman, Shakeria Rucker. Crimeline is offering up to $5,000 for tips that could help solve the case.

Rucker's family believes the 37-year-old mother of four left her Winter Springs home on Nov. 11 with her estranged husband, Cory Hill – a person of interest in her disappearance.

The Winter Springs Police Department released a grainy surveillance image of the two spotted at The Hungry Crab restaurant in Davenport on the same night Rucker went missing.

Credit: Winter Springs Police Department

She has not been seen or heard from since that day and her family believes she may be in danger.

"My sister did not look happy. She looked like she was leaning over, and his hand is behind her. It’s just not sitting right with this family," Dedra Rucker said. "She looked like she was being forced. That picture did not look right; she wasn’t smiling or anything."

Police said Hill has not been cooperating with investigators regarding the case.

He was arrested Monday on several attempted murder charges in an unrelated case out of Orange County.

If you have information that could help solve the case, you're asked to give an anonymous tip at www.crimeline.org or call 800-423-TIPS (8477).