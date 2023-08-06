FL teen shot by man for throwing rocks at his car • Dog dies at FL daycare • FL man impersonates U.S. Marshal

A teen was shot by a man who accused her and her friends of throwing rocks at his car, a dog died at a Central Florida doggy daycare, a Florida man was arrested after he posed as a U.S. Marshall, a man crossing a Florida road shot at a car that honked at him, a Florida husband was arrested after he allegedly used a chainsaw to dismember his wife's body before putting her remains in suitcases: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida girl, 13, shot by man who accused her of throwing rocks at his car, police say

A 13-year-old girl was shot in Melbourne by a man who accused her and her friends of throwing rocks at his car, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department responded to calls about the sound of gunshots near the intersection of North Wickham Road and Fountainhead Boulevard shortly after midnight on Monday.

The 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a superficial, non-life-threatening wound to her arm, police said.

Dog dies at Central Florida doggy daycare: 'I was in complete shock,' owner says

An Ocala family is adjusting to life without their beloved pet, Chevy, an English bulldog.

Chevy was staying at Red Fern Pet Lodge, somewhere he's stayed before. His owners, Brandi and Thomas Seponski dropped him off before heading to Iowa.

While they were boarding their plane, the Seponskis got a call from the daycare that Chevy was starting to breathe heavily, but they would monitor the situation and keep them updated. When they landed in Iowa, they got the call that no pet owner wants to get. Chevy died at the Emergency Vet hospital.

Florida man posed as US Marshal, with flashing lights and siren on truck: deputies

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a man who is accused of posing as a U.S. Marshal.

The sheriff's deputy was getting gas when he saw a pickup truck go by with lights and a siren he didn't recognize. So he followed it down the road and pulled the driver over, and it was a good thing he did.

Derry Lambert was pulled over on Highway 301 in Marion County. His truck was outfitted with flashing lights and a siren similar to the ones used by law enforcement officers. Lambert told the deputy he was U.S. Marshal on assignment in Florida from Texas.

The story just didn't add up, according to the deputy. After a while, an actual U.S. Marshal showed up, who was assigned to Marion County. He then grilled Lambert.

"So where do you work out of Texas?" the Marshal asked. "Dallas," Lambert replied. "Dallas? What's your district?" "...district, what do you mean?" "Well," the Marshal said, "if you're a US Marshal, you would know your district."

Man crossing Florida road shoots at vehicle that honked at him, police say

Officers are searching for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle that honked at him as he and a group crossed the road in Eustis Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. northbound on Grove Street near E Dicie Avenue.

According to the victim, a man pulled out a gun after the victim honked at the group as they crossed the road.

Florida suitcase murder: Husband used chainsaw to dismember wife's body found in bags off coast, police say

Police arrested the husband of a woman whose remains were found in five bags in South Florida last week.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Delray Beach Police said they arrested William Lowe for murdering his 80-year-old wife Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

Fontes, who was found on July 21 after someone found human remains in a suitcase in the Intracoastal waterway, was reportedly shot in the head by Lowe.