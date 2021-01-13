Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez sounds off on coronavirus vaccine rollout

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said she thinks the Sunshine State is doing it the right way when it comes to rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines.

.Floridians by the tens of thousands have been getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nuñez stuck by her boss when it came to deciding who got the first shots, bucking recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that those 75 and up receive the vaccine.

"Even though the CDC didn't advocate any recommendations, to begin with, the senior population, Gov DeSantis made the conscious decision to start with the 65-and-up population," Nuñez said.

Nuñez said that once Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine arrived in the state, they could start expanding the scope of who gets the doses.

"The more supply we get, the faster we'll vaccinate our priority populations -- the elderly and our healthcare professionals, then we can move on to other priority groups."

Those other groups include teachers and school staff. Nuñez said she expected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Florida in the next couple of months.

