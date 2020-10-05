'Fix it now:' Fried blasts governor for 'broken' voter registration website

article

"The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away, and the online voter registration website is broken. This is unacceptable. @GovRonDeSantis. Fix it now."

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tweeted the warning to Florida's governor Monday just before 7 p.m. as reports of widespread problems with Florida's voter registration website flooded the internet.

The number of potential voters left out of the 2020 election due to problems with registertovoteflorida.gov is unknown as the clock ticks down to 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, October 5 -- the deadline for registering to vote in Florida.

FOX 13 staff had intermittent success accessing the website around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

At about 6 p.m., Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted that the registertovoteflorida.gov was down for about 15 minutes.

That brought immediate calls from Democrats that the mostly-Republican-run state was trying to suppress votes, and some called for the deadline to be extended.

"Nothing works online," said Doug Earns, who came to the Hillsborough County election supervisor's office to register after the website was down. "The system is so backed up and jammed up and nothing works."

The governor's office told FOX 13 it is looking into why the website had problems Friday. Officials said they believe it was caused by an overload of people trying to register.

DEADLINES & DETAILS: VOTING IN FLORIDA 2020: Tampa Bay area election guide

Depending on your county, you may still be able to drop off a voter registration form at your supervisor of elections' office. Click the link above to get more information about voter policies in your county.