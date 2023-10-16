Five men arrested for traveling to meet children for sex in Florida, deputies say

article

Five men were taken into custody for trying to meet up with who they thought were children online for sex in Florida, according to deputies.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested the following suspects on various sex-related crimes during its four-day undercover operation, dubbed Operation: Nightcrawler, which targeted subjects online attempting to meet children for sexual activity:

Musa Sawaneh, 25, traveled from Temple Terrace, Florida

Jason Spencer, 40, traveled from Tavares, Florida

Kahili Amilivia Rodriguez, 25, traveled from Groveland, Florida

Bhaveshkuma Vekaria, 46, traveled from Orlando, Florida

Nahuel Humeres, 20, traveled from Dundee, Florida

Deputies said the alleged crimes happened between Oct. 4 and 7.

The five men unknowingly spoke online with undercover detectives and then traveled to a predetermined location with the intent to have sex with a child, authorities said in a news release.

They were arrested upon arrival.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with multiple Central Florida agencies, assisted with the operation.