National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression likely to form this week in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression later this week.

Right now, the system is producing disorganized shower activity in the central tropical Atlantic.

"Although the environment may not support much development during the next couple of days, conditions are expected to become more conducive thereafter, and a tropical depression is still likely to form by late this week," the NHC said it an advisory.

The system is expected to move westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

Forecasters said the system has a high chance – 70% – of development.

There are no impacts expected for Florida.

