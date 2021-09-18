First responders to rally in Orlando against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

First responders on Saturday will be rallying in Orlando. They want to support Orange County firefighters who say they should not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That deadline for county employees is quickly approaching.

Mayor Jerry Demings says he's trying to get all county employees onboard with getting vaccinated.

He says the firefighter's union is the only holdout when it comes to getting the shots.

So far, 78-percent of county employees have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 87-percent of non-union workers and 63-percent of unionized ones.

The firefighters' union is bargaining with the county to see if they can get the vaccine mandate repealed. Mayor Demings says the county is within its legal rights to require workers to get immunized.

"While you have individual rights, sometimes your rights cannot trump the greater collective of our community.

The deadline for county employees to get their first shot is September 30.

