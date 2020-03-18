First Maryland coronavirus death confirmed in Prince George’s County, officials say

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed the first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death in the state Wednesday.

Gov. Hogan says the Prince George’s County resident was in his 60s and was hospitalized already when he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. He was also said to have other underlying health issues and was the fourth to be diagnosed in Maryland.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said last week when he was diagnosed that it was unique because the patient could not be linked to travel. Several firefighters were also linked to the man who died.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe," said Gov. Hogan.

On Thursday, the governor will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in Annapolis to provide further updates.

