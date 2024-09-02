First look: Space Perspective's space lounge capsule at Florida's Port Canaveral

What would date night look like from space – some 100,000 feet above Earth? We're getting our first look.

Soon enough – possibly as early as 2025 – people will be able to float to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere inside a luxury capsule, equipped with 360 panoramic views, lounge seating, and cocktails. At least that's the hope of Space Perspective, a Florida-based company venturing into the next frontier of vacationing – space travel.

Port Canaveral shared some photos over the weekend of Space Perspective's capsule being lifted onto its Marine Spaceport Voyager, a 294-foot ship that will act as the power for space launches and landings, according to Space Perspective's website.

The ship arrived at its Florida home base in early August, according to a post on X.

"MS Voyager has been expertly designed and engineered to create safe and optimal flight operations and offers a variety of advantages—from enabling global scalability, allowing for more frequent launch opportunities, and the ability to do ocean splashdowns, which are a proven and trusted way to return to Earth," the X post said.

According to Space Perspective's website, the journey to space would take about six hours.

Nine people – eight passengers, dubbed explorers, and the captain – would float via balloon to roughly 100,000 feet above the ground at 12 mph, the website states. The cost per person: $125,000, according to a previous FOX 35 News report.