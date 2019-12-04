First Lady Casey DeSantis launches campaign to educate children about the risks of drugs, vaping

article

On Wednesday afternoon, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis launched an awareness campaign to educate children about the risks of drugs, including vaping.

"I believe that we owe it to our children to empower them about the facts," she said while speaking at Greenwood Lakes Middle in Lake Mary.

Several other Florida officials support the campaign, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, Department of Education Richard Corcoran, Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell, and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

"Facts are our secrets weapon," Moody said during the news conference.

FOX 35 News streamed the news conference on their Facebook page.

