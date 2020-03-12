First international flights arrive at OIA since travel ban was announced

Travelers are a little stunned to hear of the new 30-day travel ban for flights from Europe into the U.S. but are not entirely upset about it.

“That seemed to me to come a little bit out of the blue,” said Alan Marston, who was flying home to Southport, England.

“I have nothing against it. I really don’t. I understand countries saying that,” said Bev McConnell, who was visiting Orlando from Alberta, Canada.

The ban restricts flights from all of Europe except the United Kingdom starting Friday night at midnight.

Orlando International Airport (OIA) officials say about 92 flights into OIA could be impacted, including Delta flights from Amsterdam, IcelandAir flights from Reykjavik, Iceland, Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt, Germany and Norwegian flights from Paris and Oslo, Norway. But airport officials say they haven’t heard from every airline, so there may be more.

The Caines landed in the States Thursday after an unexpected change to their Bahamas trip.

“We had to cancel the cruise for obvious reasons. We have elderly parents at home and we couldn’t go back. We would have had to quarantine ourselves if we had gone on the cruise ship,” said Kris Caine. They flew instead. “

Once the ban takes effect, U.S. passengers will be allowed back but will have to go through enhanced screening at select airports. OIA is not one of them.

Travelers flying out are thankful that outbound flights are still a go.

“I’m just looking forward to getting home,” said Marston.

The The Transportation Security Administration is now advising travelers to keep personal items like phones, wallets, and keys out of the bins when going through security. Instead, they say pack your personal items in your carry-on.