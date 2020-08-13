First ever 'small-format' Target store opens in Orlando on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - The first-ever 'small-format' Target is now open in Orlando.
The store officially opened this Sunday in the Vineland Pointe Shopping Center at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway.
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
The store only spans the size of 65,000 square feet, which is about 95 percent smaller than typical Target stores. It features:
- Apparel and accessories for the whole family
- Home décor and essentials
- An assortment of health, personal care, and beauty products
- Grab-and-go groceries and fresh produce
- Adult beverage assortment
- Starbucks
- CVS Pharmacy
- Order pickup and drive up
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
Target says that they plan to open more small-format stores in places where a full-size store may not fit, like urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college campuses.
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
The store will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.
The new location will be the 19th store in the Orlando area, employing more than 3,000 team members. They opened their first store in Orlando in 1991.
Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target
