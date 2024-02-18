First-ever Daytona 500 double header takes place Monday after complete washout

Sunday at Daytona was a complete washout.

Officials made the decision to postpone the 66th running of the Daytona 500, before gates opened in the morning.

"When we all met at the crack of dawn today and looked at the radar, there just never is that moment, that opportunity to get a jet drier out there," Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher told FOX 35.

Inclement weather has been looming all weekend.

There was a double-header on Friday after ARCA moved its race from Saturday to the night before to avoid the rain.

Then on Saturday, the Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 was postponed to Monday morning.

Now with the Daytona 500 also being moved, there will be a Monday double-header for the first time ever.

"From my point of view, we wish we were racing on a Sunday afternoon in Florida. But that’s not the case. I think everyone can still put their best foot forward and still be a great day," Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland said.

The decision to postpone Sunday’s big race wasn’t an easy one. But it was made with the fans in mind.

"We need to demonstrate every day that they are top of mind and we are empathetic to what the customer journey is like," Kelleher said. "It can be a long day going to a NASCAR race. So we try to do everything in our power to make it easy to make it fun, to keep them entertained."

Xfinity race ticket holders can stick around for the Daytona 500, and ticket holders for the Great American Race can come early for the Xfinity series race.