First case of UK variant of coronavirus found in Orange County

The first official case of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Orange County. FOX 35 is told there has only been one resident infected with this variant so far.

But Orange County health leaders say that’s more than enough.

"We confirm that the UK variant has been detected in our county," Orange County's health officer Dr. Raul Pino confirmed on Thursday.

He says the person who may have contracted it after a trip to Mexico. Several people in other Central Florida counties have also tested positive for this more contagious strain.

Even though this is the first reported case, Dr. Pino says the public can assume there are more cases out there.

"It’s critically important that we do not take our guard down and continue to wear our masks even if you are vaccinated."

Orange County health officials told FOX 35 last month two people tested positive for the UK strain, but they don’t live in Orange County.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is urging people to make sure they’re wearing two masks now to protect against these strains.

